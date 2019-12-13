3.42 RUB
Project for study of collective immunity against COVID-19 starts in Belarus
A project to study collective immunity against COVID-19 caused unprecedented interest in Belarusians. Over the first hours, more than 250 000 people registered as volunteers. As a result, the vacancies in the age group from 18 to 49 years old for free blood surveillance were occupied by evening. In total, 12 000 people will take part in a joint study of the Belarusian Ministry of Health and Federal Service Surveillance for Consumer Rights. 3 000 people resident in Minsk, 1 500 people are eager in each region.
Taking of biological material begins since May 14 and all participants will be informed of the results in online mode. The entire record is carried out online, and when a person confirms the registration, it opens a link to the item where it can sign up for taking blood.
Epidemiologists do not exclude that in the future, such studies will be re-conducted for those people who will take part in the current study.
