Radiofact project - 30 years on the air!
It's been 30 years since the first edition of the fastest digest of facts and comprehensible analytics. Today, Radiofact, the brand of Belarusian radio, is celebrating its anniversary. The studio invites competent experts, while dozens of correspondents from all over Belarus deliver their reports. In one hour, we learn everything from politics, economics, and social issues to cultural announcements and sports reports. A true school of journalism training for generations of writers and presenters, who today broadcast from the screen and radio waves, Radiofact was the first to bring authorship into Belarusian journalism.
The anniversary edition of Radiofact is being broadcast on the First National Channel of Belarusian Radio literally in these minutes.
