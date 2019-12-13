Large-scale project - Belarusian builders actively developing Kaluga

If you look closely at Kaluga, it seems that it is a city with Belarusian character. As if you are in your native neighborhood, because it is the Belarusians who build a lot here, as nowhere else abroad.

It all started 10 years ago, when Minsk and Kaluga decided to try themselves not only in trade, and set their sights on something more. The Belarusian construction complex was gaining strength: it was possible to build houses and help the neighbors as well. Kaluga residents liked the idea. So, the first stone of the first residential complex was laid then, in 2013. And since then, the Belarusian builders have essentially never left Kaluga.