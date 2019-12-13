House of Representatives to consider draft law on countering extremism

Preliminary work on the draft law on countering extremism has been completed. It will be submitted to the House of Representatives for consideration in the near future. This was reported today at the briefing in the Prosecutor General's Office. In particular, it is proposed to criminalize all forms of participation in such activities. Now criminal liability is provided only for the creation, management and financing of extremist organizations. There is a proposal for criminal prosecution for participation, recruitment and training in an extremist formation in the new draft.



As the Prosecutor General's Office emphasized, any symbolism can be recognized as extremist by a court decision. There are no lists of extremist symbols, the department has noted. By the way, one of the innovations is the expansion of the list organizations that will counter extremism. The coordination of their work is planned to be entrusted to the internal affairs bodies.



