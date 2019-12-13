Draft agreements on combating terrorism and illegal migration to be adopted in CIS

Draft agreements on combating terrorism and illegal migration will be adopted in the CIS. This decision was made in Minsk at a meeting of the Coordinating Council of Prosecutors General of the Commonwealth of Independent States on June 24. According to the Prosecutor General of Russia, the agreements will give a new impetus to the common work on neutralizing these threats. Igor Krasnov praised the atmosphere of openness and constructive cooperation, in which the meeting in Minsk was held.

A platform for respectful and trustful dialogue

According to him, it has demonstrated the readiness of each participant to continue strengthening contacts on the basis of the principles of legality and respect for each other's interests. It was noted today that the meeting of the Council takes place at a difficult time for the Commonwealth, when many of the major powers, positioning themselves as the powerful, who have taken the role of deciders of the peoples, have launched a frantic campaign of harassment, sanctions and blatant disregard for the norms of human morality in relation to Belarus and Russia. And this despite the fact that it is Belarus and Russia, who suffered most of all during the Great Patriotic War, not only emerged from the ashes, but also managed to build a strong, independent state, which today cannot be ignored on the world stage.

Shved: Belarus intends to once again raise the SS liability issue in respect of some countries

In his turn, today, before the meeting, the Prosecutor General of Belarus talked to the reporters. Andrei Shved noted that given the challenges and threats in the world, the whole agenda of the meeting had been adjusted and supplemented with a number of issues, including such acute issues such as combating genocide. Speaking about the need to preserve historical memory and identity, Andrei Shved summarized: "The memory of the victims and the exploits of our ancestors is the spiritual foundation of society, an example for us."