Tickets in Minsk public transport get more expensive

Travel on public transport in Minsk becomes more expensive! One trip by bus, trolleybus or tram will cost 75 kopecks. If you buy a ticket from the driver, the cost will be 80 kopecks. The fare of buses of express routes 90 and 95 will be the same. Meanwhile, the subway ticket will be 80 kopecks. And the fare in suburban transport will increase by one kopeck.

Prices for travel documents will also increase by 15%. The decision of Minsk City Executive Committee will come into force after its publication on the National Legal Internet Portal of Belarus. The fare in the capital's public transport was changed a year ago last time.

