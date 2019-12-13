EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Guides celebrate their professional holiday

Today, the professional holiday is celebrated by the best storytellers in the world, whose job is to introduce tourists to all the features of the country. Guides, by the way, are getting younger. This was noted during an online conference on the website of the Belteleradiocompany.

Experts note the positive impact of the visa-free regime on Belarusian tourism: the tourist flow increased by 100 percent.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All