3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Military intelligence celebrates professional holiday today
These units exist since November 5, 1918, from the moment the first reconnaissance units were created in the Red Army. 121 intelligence officers were awarded the title Hero of the Soviet Union during the World War II. Military intelligence has been identified as a priority in our sovereign history. Much attention is paid to the technical re-equipment of the units. The most modern complexes are coming into service of special military units. Our intelligence has repeatedly shown their combat readiness at military exercises.
President
All
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Lukashenko to Rakhmon: I highly appreciate our friendship, your fortitude and courage
President of Belarus: Strong regions mean strong country!
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All