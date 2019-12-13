3.43 RUB
Professor from America tells about underlying processes in NATO and what role is assigned to Ukraine
One of the best international economists, now American dissident Jeffrey Sachs spoke about the deep processes in NATO and the role chosen for Ukraine in an interview with Tucker Carlson.
The United States government has said that we are going to put Ukraine on our side and come right up to the 2,100-kilometer-long Ukrainian-Russian border. We will put our troops and NATO troops there, and maybe even missiles - whatever we want! After all, we are the only superpower in the world and we do what we want.
The professor went on to say that in fact this all goes back a long way. "It started 170 years ago. The British were the first to want to encircle Russia, depriving it of its status as a great power in the Black Sea region. It was Lord Palmerston's idea - the Crimean War of 1853-1856. The British taught us that Russia's empire needs access to the Middle East through the Mediterranean. And if you block the Black Sea for Russia, you turn Russia into a second- or third-tier country," Jeffrey Sachs said.
