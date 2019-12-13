EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Professor tells by what signs you can understand that the world is becoming multipolar

The processes of formation of the multipolar world began at least from the second half of 2000s, believes Doctor of Political Sciences, Professor of the Russian Academy of Sciences Fedor Voytolovsky. "These are long-term trends. The world politics is always very long processes," the scientist explained. - If we look at the changes that became visible (it is the financial and economic crisis of 2008-2011), then it became clear that without China, without the active participation of other leading developing countries, growing economies, without Russia, it is impossible to get out of the financial and economic crisis.

The next, in his opinion, a very serious stage in the movement towards a polycentric world, is Russia's position and actions related to the Ukrainian crisis of 2013-2014. "Russia did not accept that in the zone that Russia considers as its security zone, a state, a regime emerges that has a clear anti-Russian orientation or even outright hostile position," he explained. - And Russia's demonstrative actions to support Crimea's reunification with Russia is also a very serious stage in changing the system of relations that existed before in the world."

