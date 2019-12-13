Professor tells by what signs you can understand that the world is becoming multipolar

The processes of formation of the multipolar world began at least from the second half of 2000s, believes Doctor of Political Sciences, Professor of the Russian Academy of Sciences Fedor Voytolovsky. "These are long-term trends. The world politics is always very long processes," the scientist explained. - If we look at the changes that became visible (it is the financial and economic crisis of 2008-2011), then it became clear that without China, without the active participation of other leading developing countries, growing economies, without Russia, it is impossible to get out of the financial and economic crisis.