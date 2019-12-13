Trade union organizations of Belarus help victims of disaster

Trade unions of Belarus are helping the victims of the hurricane. FPB and branch branches have purchased 120 chainsaws. The tools were handed over to housing and communal services and forestry farms of Gomel Region.

In the first days after the disaster trade union specialists together with the authorities conducted unscheduled monitoring of the availability of drinking water and necessary foodstuffs in retail outlets. In order to exclude the use of goods spoiled due to power outages, sanitary and epidemiological services were involved in the issue. The trade unions are also working on the restoration of residential buildings.