Unions initiate insurance for non-payment of wages
Belarus will introduce insurance for non-payment of salaries. The development of the document is supervised by the trade unions. In case of non-solvent organizations, the insurance mechanism is an important social support for workers. Its implementation will allow Belarusians to receive the guaranteed income, even if the employer is indebted.
This type of insurance is successfully used in several European countries. It found support among the deputies of the Belarusian parliament. Soon there will be joint discussions at various levels.
