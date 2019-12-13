EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Trade unions propose to provide workers with up to 5 paid days to recover health

Today the trade unions are taking the initiative to support workers during the second wave of the coronavirus: the chairman of the Trade Union Federation Mikhail Orda said in the "Conversation with the President" project. In spring, about 4 million rubles was paid to sick doctors. Today, special attention is paid to the most affected industries, for example, tourism. But here a differentiated approach is important.

Also, trade unions propose to temporarily provide an employee with up to 5 paid days to restore health This will significantly relieve the burden on hospitals.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All