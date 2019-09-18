3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Family capital program expanded and to be extended until 2024
The relevant decree has been signed today by the President of Belarus. New opportunities concern the early use of funds, based on the interests of multi-child families. After 18 years from the birth of the child, the money can be used to improve living conditions, receive education, social services, health care, and accumulate mother's pension. It is possible to use the money ahead of schedule for paid medical services, as well as for education and improvement of living conditions. The family capital will be formed in Belarusian rubles. The basic size as of January 1 next year is 22,500 rubles. The funds will be indexed annually to preserve their purchasing power.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko pardons 31 people convicted of extremist crimes
Lukashenko: The world is increasingly starting to talk about socialism
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All