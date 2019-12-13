Programmers create software to record and organize information about patients with COVID-19

The Belarusian programmers have created and donated software to record and organize information about patients with COVID-19. Minimum human factor and maximum benefit. All the COVID test results from the doctors will now be available in one system. According to Marina Mezhnaya, COVID-19 Project Manager, they have developed a program that performs input of source information in multiuser mode, uses convenient search and filtering systems, and provides automatic generation of reports on summary data. Simply put, all the data from patients who took the COVID-19 test now does not need to be entered and sorted manually. The program can accelerate the work of specialists by 25%. And it only takes a few minutes. Thanks to the program, each physician from his or her workplace, literally in a few clicks, can get systematized data on the results of the entire laboratory for any period of time. Today, smart software works in four labs.