Program of socio-economic development of Belarus until 2025 submitted for public discussion

The priority is social stability and the growth of the well-being of Belarusians.



The goals are ambitious, but realistic and must be achieved. This is how experts comment on an important document. The government plans that GDP growth over the next five years will be 21.5%. The state will continue to maintain a social orientation, where the main goal is to increase the well-being of people. The main attention will be paid to incomes of the population, prices, employment, housing affordability, as well as high-tech services in healthcare and education. The program has four priorities: a happy family, strong regions, intellectual resources, and a partner state



The program is based on an analysis of the appeals of Belarusians and the economic situation in the country, as well as proposals voiced at dialogue platforms and during the work of deputies with local voters. Great attention is paid to the growth of incomes of Belarusians, especially low-paid specialties of the budgetary sphere.



In 2021, it is envisaged to keep all additional payments to doctors related to the COVID pandemic. In order to achieve all the plans stipulated by the project, several new legislative documents will need to be adopted within the five-year period. Deputy of the House of Representatives Svetlana Gorval told our TV channel about this.



The five-year plan of action will be presented at the All-Belarusian People's Assembly in early February.



