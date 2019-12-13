Events in Ukraine used as pretext by Americans to impose pressure on Belarus and Russia and handle their financial problems

The United States authorities are directly influencing the financial crisis in Europe. Sergey Karnaukhov, associate professor of the department of the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration shared such an opinion.

According to him, the political elites, by implementing their ideals, are trying to improve their economic situation.

“We must stop the peace-loving appeasement rhetoric, we are not like that, the world sees it, we are capable of defending our borders we are capable of defending our interests. This tiptoeing to the West is over. The Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline is ready and the only thing left to do is to open a valve and sign a single paper, in 5 minutes after the political decision to unblock Nord Stream-2 is made, the European gas storages will be filled and the gas supply issue will be resolved".

Sergey Karnaukhov stressed that the same applies to all other embargoes. All we have to do is to send the Americans and the British to hell, whether the Europeans will be able to do it or not. Everything depends on our special military operation today. What is happening in Ukraine is an important media reason to pressurize Russiaand Belarus and let the Americans handle their financial issues.