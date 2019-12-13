PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Producers and suppliers from nine countries to present their products at fair “Prodexpo-2024” in Minsk

Domestic products conquer the world markets. After all, the brand “Made in Belarus” has long been synonymous with quality. More than fifty enterprises (including the largest flagships of the food industry of the country) have announced their intention to participate in the XXX international exhibition “Prodexpo-2024”.

It will open its doors to manufacturers and suppliers of food, beverages and equipment from nine countries. A wide business program is also planned.

The exposition of enterprises from Russian regions will occupy a large area of the capital's soccer arena. The geography will be formed by no less than ten regions. The total number of exhibitors of Prodexpo-2024 is about a hundred. The exhibition will start on November 12.

