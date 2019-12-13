Production of Belarusian vaccine against COVID-19 - sensational development

The scientists of the Academy of Sciences of Belarus are working on a domestic vaccine against coronavirus. The first series of prototypes have been produced, preclinical tests have been conducted - for this purpose the Center for Experimental and Applied Virology has been created at the NAS, where new drugs and dietary supplements are being developed. The production of our own flu vaccine will soon begin, among other things.



As for the Belarusian vaccine against coronavirus, the head of the Academy of Sciences believes it is a sensational development. "We have shown that we are able to create a vaccine along with Russian and Chinese developments. We showed that we have the potential, the scientists and the knowledge. We and the Ministry of Health organization have developed a prototype of such a vaccine. It has already undergone clinical trials and has shown its high value and significance no worse than foreign samples. We hope that in 2023, the Ministry of Health will start its production. At the same time, another vaccine is being developed. It will have a tablet form. Presumably, we will finish it by the end of 2022," Vladimir Gusakov is sure.



