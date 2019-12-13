Prosecutor's office establishes more than 40 previously unknown facts of genocide

The Prosecutor's Office of Grodno region established more than 40 previously unknown facts of genocide. The Prosecutor's Office of Grodno Region has established more than 40 previously unknown facts of genocide. The office continues to document cases of extermination of the population, including those based on the stories of old-timers and witnesses of the terrible tragedies - mass shootings of civilians and burning of villages. Each such fact is checked i. archive materials and investigative measures are taken. Almost all concentration camp prisoners living in the region or their relatives have now been identified as victims and questioned. In the territory of Grodno region there are more than 200 places of burial of civilians shot by the Nazis during the war.

