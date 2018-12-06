PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Promo video about Belarus becomes The Most Beautiful Video at competition in Shanghai

A promo video about our country became the best in the nomination The Most Beautiful Video at a prestigious international competition in Shanghai. Such a competition was held in China for the third time, but Belarus participated there for the first time. The video Belarus. Above Expectations was shot by order of the National Agency for Tourism to the opening of the portal about tourism belarus.travel.

