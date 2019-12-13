Industrial enterprises of Belarus and Kazakhstan intend to sign major contracts

The streets of Minsk looked like rivers on June 26. After an extremely hot day, it finally rained. Heavy rain flooded many buildings and shopping centers. The neighborhoods Kamennaya Gorka and Sukharevo suffered most of all. Lucinskaya, Panomarenko, Timoshenko, Sharangovicha, Kalvarinskaya, Aviatsionnaya, and other streets were flooded. A bridge over the river Menka collapsed in Minsk District. MES employees assisted in towing 20 cars and 5 buses from the flooded areas. There were 91 people evacuated, including 19 children. People were evacuated with the help of a MES boat on Lucinskaya Street. To perform preventive measures, 98 pieces of equipment were involved. Unfortunately, one person was killed. According to forecasters, thunderstorms, heavy rains and gusty winds are also expected in many parts of the country today.