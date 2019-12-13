Interest in industrial tourism growing in Belarus

New emotions, knowledge, and possibly the choice of future profession. Belarusians and guests of our country are increasingly visiting domestic enterprises as industrial tourists. So, a kind of record was set at BelAZ: the plant in Zhodino has been visited by more than 150 thousand guests in five years. Visitors are taken by a special electric bus, they have the workshops at their disposal, and most importantly, the world's largest dump truck of 450 tons. All vehicles are available for adults and children. During a day, BelAZ is visited by up to 200 hundred tourists.