UNDP: Belarus sets good example of environmental contribution

Belarus has set a good example of national contribution to the international climate initiatives. This was stated in an interview by the head of the representative office of the UN Development Program in Belarus Alexandra Solovyeva. In particular, these are measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere, which, as the Permanent Representative noted, UNDP is ready to support.



The expert added: the organization is ready to support the innovative ambitions of the republic and become an intermediary both for attracting technologies and for exporting them. For these purposes, the UNDP mission in Minsk will create an innovation development laboratory. Similar ones already operate in other countries.

