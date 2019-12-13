EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

LGBT propaganda and lack of freedom: Why a family from Germany chose a Belarusian village

More and more often the illogical and absurd innovations of the Western government become the reason for migration from the European Union.

The Ukrainian-German Schneider family lived in two countries (Germany and Austria). There they had to rent accommodation. They could not afford private property - they had to pay a minimum of 300 thousand euros. Also it was difficult to raise a child based on traditional values because of LGBT propaganda. Therefore, two years ago, the Schneiders settled in Belarus and did not regret.

A small village. Own plot of land. Dad, mom and two children. It would seem an ordinary Belarusian family, but they have Ukrainian-German roots. At the age of 15 Anna moved from Ukraine to Germany. There she studied at school, later went to university and met her future husband, a native German. Their daughter Marlena was born. But that was the end of the "happy" events for the Schneider family in Germany.

Anna Schneider, a resident of Slutsk district, an immigrant from Ukraine:

“In Europe, in Germany, a lot of LGBT propaganda started. There were brochures in kindergartens that you can be whoever you want to be. You walk down the street and there is a huge poster with two guys on it. They were naked, just in their pants, nothing on top, and one of them had his hand down his pants. I don't remember what it said, but a child mustn't see it.

And so the second attempt to start a new life - the family moved to Austria.

"We lived in a tourist beautiful town - we looked out of the window, looked at the mountains, and cows and horses grazed in front of the windows. It was very beautiful. But after 3 months COVID-19 began. We can say that for two years we lived like in a golden cage: work - eat, work - eat. In winter we had to buy boots for our child, and they wouldn't let us into the store, because we didn't have a QR code, vaccination, test. People agreed with it, fulfill these requirements without thinking. We realized that for us it was stupidity and we didn't want our children to grow up in such a society.

In "alpine" conditions, Anna and Patrick resumed their search for a suitable place to live. They no longer considered the European Union. They decided to choose among the CIS countries.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All