LGBT propaganda and lack of freedom: Why a family from Germany chose a Belarusian village

More and more often the illogical and absurd innovations of the Western government become the reason for migration from the European Union.

The Ukrainian-German Schneider family lived in two countries (Germany and Austria). There they had to rent accommodation. They could not afford private property - they had to pay a minimum of 300 thousand euros. Also it was difficult to raise a child based on traditional values because of LGBT propaganda. Therefore, two years ago, the Schneiders settled in Belarus and did not regret.

A small village. Own plot of land. Dad, mom and two children. It would seem an ordinary Belarusian family, but they have Ukrainian-German roots. At the age of 15 Anna moved from Ukraine to Germany. There she studied at school, later went to university and met her future husband, a native German. Their daughter Marlena was born. But that was the end of the "happy" events for the Schneider family in Germany.

Anna Schneider, a resident of Slutsk district, an immigrant from Ukraine:

“In Europe, in Germany, a lot of LGBT propaganda started. There were brochures in kindergartens that you can be whoever you want to be. You walk down the street and there is a huge poster with two guys on it. They were naked, just in their pants, nothing on top, and one of them had his hand down his pants. I don't remember what it said, but a child mustn't see it.

And so the second attempt to start a new life - the family moved to Austria.

"We lived in a tourist beautiful town - we looked out of the window, looked at the mountains, and cows and horses grazed in front of the windows. It was very beautiful. But after 3 months COVID-19 began. We can say that for two years we lived like in a golden cage: work - eat, work - eat. In winter we had to buy boots for our child, and they wouldn't let us into the store, because we didn't have a QR code, vaccination, test. People agreed with it, fulfill these requirements without thinking. We realized that for us it was stupidity and we didn't want our children to grow up in such a society.