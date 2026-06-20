In April 2021, the Prosecutor General of Belarus decided to open a criminal investigation into the genocide of the Belarusian people committed by Nazi criminals and their accomplices during the Great Patriotic War and the post-war period.

To restore historical justice, prevent the falsification of the events of the Great Patriotic War, and preserve the memory of the tragedy of the Belarusian people who suffered at the hands of Nazi criminals and their accomplices—these are the reasons why such a large-scale investigation was important.

Prior to its initiation, it was believed that 9,200 rural settlements in the BSSR suffered during the occupation. Criminal case materials confirm the destruction of at least 12,868 villages and hamlets. At least 290 villages, not 186 as previously believed, suffered the tragic fate of Khatyn, being completely burned down along with their inhabitants and not rebuilt after the war.

It has been established that the Nazi German invaders established 580 death camps in Belarus, where they incarcerated people against their will, inflicting mental and physical suffering on them, and subjecting them to heavy physical labor.