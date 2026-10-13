Prosecutor's Office Files Terrorism Case Following Wounding of Belarusian Citizen in Bryansk Region

Following a review of the gathered materials, the Prosecutor General's Office has initiated a criminal case regarding an act of terrorism under Part 2 of Article 289 of the Criminal Code. The case concerns an incident in Russia's Bryansk region in which a Belarusian national was injured, BelTA reports.

On October 8, the 31-year-old woman sustained severe injuries from an explosion caused by a drone attack on the vehicle in which she was traveling along the Bryansk–Novozybkov highway, near the border with Ukraine.

Belarusian national severely injured in drone attack in Bryansk region

The criminal case has been referred to the central office of the Investigative Committee for a preliminary investigation.

The Prosecutor General's Office notes the increasing number of terrorist acts targeting civilians in the border areas between Russia and Ukraine and advises against traveling to combat zones and adjacent regions for personal safety reasons.