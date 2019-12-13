3.42 RUB
Farewell to sports legend: Alexander Medved will be buried at the Moskovskoye Cemetery in Minsk, where outstanding people of Belarus are buried
A hard day for the whole Belarusian sport. Today they said goodbye to the legendary wrestler Alexander Medved. The three-time Olympic champion died last Monday at 86.
The funeral ceremony was held in the capital's Palace of Sports, where the annual tournament for the prizes of the famous athlete is held. Politicians, representatives of various sports, functionaries, friends and relatives, as well as ordinary fans came to pay their respects. Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Vladimir Pertsov arrived with a wreath from the head of state. Alexander Medved is the most titled freestyle wrestler in history. He won his first Olympic gold medal in Tokyo in 1964. And then he won successively at the Summer Games in Mexico City and Munich. During his long career Alexander Vasilyevich became world champion seven times and European champion three times.
