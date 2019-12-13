Farewell ceremony for Metropolitan Filaret

Metropolitan Filaret passed away yesterday at the age of 86. Today, at 2 p.m., the farewell ceremony for the High Priest will begin. The body of the Filaret will be brought to the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit of Belarus. The farewell will be held there until 6 p.m., January 14. The main Divine Liturgy with a funeral Mass will also be held tomorrow morning at 8 am.



After the farewell in the capital, the coffin with the body of Metropolitan Filaret will be taken to the Assumption Zhirovichi monastery. The main spiritual mentor of the country will be buried near the Church of the Holy Cross in Zhirovichi monastery.



