3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.58 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Exhibition on Nazi atrocities during occupation held in Gomel
Unique artifacts, authentic documents and photographs were presented at Gomel Palace and Park Ensemble, which opened an exhibition dedicated to the genocide of the Belarusian people during the Great Patriotic War. The exhibition includes materials from the museum fund of the palace, a private collection of Gomel historian Yuri Pankov, rare archival data. Visitors can also get familiar with the material evidence of the genocide. Gomel law enforcers collected them during excavations in the region. The opening ceremony of the exhibition was attended by Prosecutor General of Belarus Andrei Shved. According to him, such museum exhibits will become an integral part of the educational process.
This is a pillar of the formation of our Belarusian ideology, what will be the basis for further education of the younger generation and the Belarusians in general as a nation, as a people. This is one of the most important moments in understanding why we are called people and why no one has the right to interfere in our life and give us any instructions as to how to develop further.
The investigation of the criminal case about the genocide reached the international level
The criminal case concerning the genocide of the Belarusian people continues to be investigated. Nearly 13 thousand witnesses of the destruction of the peaceful population of the country have already been interrogated. This year it is planned to inspect more than 300 unknown burial sites. The search of persons involved in atrocities is being conducted - many of them are alive, safe and sound. The identities of the perpetrators from 19 countries have already been established.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All