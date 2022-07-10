Famous cosmonaut Petr Klimuk turns 80

Today the famous cosmonaut, twice Hero of the Soviet Union celebrates his birthday. Petr Klimuk is 80. He is the first Belarusian cosmonaut, a scientist in the field of engineering sciences, pilot-cosmonaut of USSR, colonel-general of aviation, the corresponding member of International Academy of Astronautics, honorary member of National Academy of Sciences of Belarus.



Petr Klimuk has been in space three times. He made his first flight in December 1973 as a commander of Soyuz-13. Altogether, he spent more than 78 days in space.



Petr Klimuk does not forget about his roots. In 2014, during the Belarusian Space Congress, he said that he was proud of his origins, and he was very pleased that Belarus had become a space power. The President congratulated the cosmonaut, twice Hero of the Soviet Union, on his 80th birthday. Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that Petr Klimuk has set an outstanding example of selfless service to the Fatherland.



