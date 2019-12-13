3.40 RUB
Protasevich about his clemency: I am extremely grateful to the nation y and the President for such a decision
Roman Protasevich told reporters that he was extremely grateful to the country and the President for the decision to pardon him, BelTA informs.
"First of all, I am extremely grateful to the country and the President for such a decision," said Roman Protasevich.
On May 3, Minsk regional court sentenced Roman Protasevich to eight years in prison. He was found guilty of public calls for seizure of state power, acts of terrorism, insulting the President, dissemination of false information about Belarus and other crimes.
