Money for taking part in protests. Confession of a rally participant

What motivates people who are so passionate about everything allegedly being so bad? According to the evidence, not all protesters are ideological opponents of the current government. The mass is often created and supported exactly as long as the customers of the protests are ready to pay. Here are the confessions of one of the rally participants. According to the man, the future employers met him right near the polling station.



"I went to vote on August 9. The precinct was located at school No. 31. There were people sitting outside there. They urged me to vote for Tikhanovskaya. They said, we'll win anyway, so let’s go to the streets. I was three times there. On August 10, they didn’t give me anything. On August 23, they gave me 50 rubles."



- How much money did they promise?



- 100 rubles.



- And what was the purpose of your visit to this rally?



- I just wanted to take a drink to cure a hangover.



- What were you asked to do for that money?



- They demanded to scream, to whistle."



According to the man, the money was offered to other participants of the protests as well. Two girls got 20 rubles each. They promised that the rates for the rally in September will be 5 times higher.



