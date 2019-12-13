Strategy and tactics to counter virus, fight for every life and support after recovery discussed at meeting with President

The fight against the virus, the situation in healthcare, economy, and support for the most vulnerable categories of citizens were discussed today and at a meeting at the Independence Palace. Belarusian methodology of diagnosis, treatment, follow-up, and rehabilitation of patients not only works, but is also adopted by other countries, by those who managed to save and modernize a coherent system of 3 levels: infection centers, departments and hospitals, health resorts and preventive clinics, and treating patients on an outpatient basis. The main thing at this stage is that the medical system, the economy, and people are supported by the state. In the conditions of the pandemic, when neighbors closed the borders and the continent almost completely curtailed trade and cooperation, Belarus uses its already established national mechanism to support citizens and labor collectives. The system of targeted assistance has been operating in Belarus for 8 years. And this is really a system, not a one-off share or payout. The main principle is that aid should go directly to those who really need it, and that it should go quickly, without red tape and by clear criteria. The same principle was laid down in the draft decree on the social support of certain categories of citizens. The global pandemic and the extra-strict measures to combat it do require additional social transfers from the state. At the same time, the President's approaches to such assistance have remained unchanged and have been sounding over the past 2 months. Belarusian business maneuvers flexibly in a pandemic situation As an example, the Head of State cites the work of restaurants, the Belarusian Potash Company, and the national air carrier. Belavia is in the most unfavorable position, ready to fly, its sky is open, but the partners are just beginning to come out of self-isolation. We should also understand that the entrepreneurial sector exists largely due to large industrial enterprises because people work there, they receive their salaries, they bring this salary to restaurants, cafes, and the service sector. The economy is a complementary system and all elements are intertwined and interconnected, so it is very important to preserve all spheres, all sectors of the national economy. The business sector also depends on state enterprises.