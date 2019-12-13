The deputies of the tenth session of the House of Representatives of the seventh convocation adopted the bill "On ratification of the Protocol on Amendments to the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union of May 29, 2014 in terms of financial assistance in the implementation of joint cooperation projects in industries by member states of the Eurasian Economic Union," reports BELTA.

The draft law was submitted to the House of Representatives by the Council of Ministers on September 22. It is designed to ensure the implementation of domestic procedures for expressing consent of Belarus to be bound by the Protocol on Amendments to the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union of May 29, 2014 in terms of financial assistance in the implementation of joint cooperation projects in the industries by the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union.