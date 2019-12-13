3.43 RUB
Schmidt present journalists with copy of his appeal to Poland's attorney general
The Polish judge made a number of statements today during a visit to the museum of the Soviet-Polish combat commonwealth in Lenino in Goretsky District. Schmidt said that the Polish side is doing everything possible to blame Belarus for the situation on our common border. This also applies to the delay in crossing time on the part of Poland. But there is a visa-free visa for Poles in Belarus for 30 days. But after standing in line for 30 hours, the desire to visit Belarus again will be undermined. The ex-judge also made a statement on the situation with the beating of refugees by Polish border guards.
Tomasz Schmidt, Polish dissident, ex-judge:
“This situation is not really complicated. It is simple to explain. It is extremely profitable for Warsaw. It is profitable to destabilize the situation, what we are seeing is the beating of refugees. Now the Polish government does not want to talk to the government of Belarus. But once we had everything normal. And this current situation is often provoked by the Polish side, by Polish border guards on the orders of Warsaw. Unfortunately, this is the case.”
Polish dissident Tomasz Schmidt also made another statement, presenting journalists with a copy of his appeal to the Polish Prosecutor General asking him to bring that country's foreign minister to criminal responsibility. He repeatedly called Schmidt a traitor.
