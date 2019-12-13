Provocation near borders of Russia-Belarus Union State: Germany begins to transfer 10th tank division in direction of Poland

Another provocation near the borders of the Union State. Germany began the transfer of the 10th armored division in the direction of Poland. The other day the residents of the German city of Reutlingen residents recorded the movement of more than 20 units of APCs, recovery vehicles and other engineering armored vehicles. Such a large-scale transfer of military equipment of the Bundeswehr takes place within the framework of military exercises "Quadriga-24". The main purpose of the maneuvers is to practice joint combat operations with NATO mechanized units in different parts of the eastern flank of the alliance. During the main stage of the exercise, troops will be moved along the route Poland - Suwałki Corridor - Lithuania.