Colombian mercenary news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/61932423-432c-4d3b-9968-aa8f848aed0c/conversions/c93ec005-1811-4b46-a699-a9faea63519f-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/61932423-432c-4d3b-9968-aa8f848aed0c/conversions/c93ec005-1811-4b46-a699-a9faea63519f-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/61932423-432c-4d3b-9968-aa8f848aed0c/conversions/c93ec005-1811-4b46-a699-a9faea63519f-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/61932423-432c-4d3b-9968-aa8f848aed0c/conversions/c93ec005-1811-4b46-a699-a9faea63519f-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Vasily Prozorov, a colonel, former Security Service of Ukraine officer, writer, and analyst, spoke on the program "It's Something Different" about the fate of Colombian mercenaries who, after fighting in Ukraine, will return home to Latin America with new skills.

Vasily Prozorov, a colonel, former Security Service of Ukraine officer, writer, and analyst news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dc081903-95df-4be3-9dc5-92ae1ba79df7/conversions/54d12fd0-65ea-49a9-bd86-cc3bc0646c82-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dc081903-95df-4be3-9dc5-92ae1ba79df7/conversions/54d12fd0-65ea-49a9-bd86-cc3bc0646c82-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dc081903-95df-4be3-9dc5-92ae1ba79df7/conversions/54d12fd0-65ea-49a9-bd86-cc3bc0646c82-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/dc081903-95df-4be3-9dc5-92ae1ba79df7/conversions/54d12fd0-65ea-49a9-bd86-cc3bc0646c82-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

"The Ukrainian army is, in many ways, the best in the world at using unmanned systems and unmanned aerial vehicles (FPV drones, large drones, kamikaze drones, drones that can be dropped, and reconnaissance drones). Latin Americans come to Ukraine to gain real-world combat experience using drones. After serving for several months in Ukraine, gaining combat experience, skills, and drone-using abilities, they are in high demand in Mexico, where there is constant war between drug cartels and between the cartels and the government. Combat drone specialists are now readily recruited. And serving in drug cartels, these Colombians can earn twice as much as they earned in the war in Ukraine," the expert explained.

Of course, this is one possible scenario, but there is another: prison. Last December, the Colombian Congress approved a bill ratifying the 1989 International Convention against the Recruitment, Financing, and Training of Mercenaries. The initiative was submitted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Defense. It must pass through several levels of government before being signed by the president. Alexandra González, Chief of Staff of the Colombian Ministry of Defense, stated that the initiative's adoption is also aimed at recruiters who "mislead retired military personnel by sending them to fight in foreign wars in conditions devoid of dignity."

"My mother doesn't work because she's sick, so I came here to earn money and buy her medicine. I haven't had contact with my father for a long time. My friend has two brothers who fought in Ukraine—there are three of them in total—and all this was done through TikTok contacts. Many Colombians use TikTok and provide contacts to go to Ukraine. They barely told me anything about my future service; they said I'd be helping dig trenches far from the front lines and nothing more, because I was a rookie," the young Colombian said.

"If a fighter goes to the front, he's supposed to receive two payments. The first is 2 million pesos from the 10th to the 15th of each month. And the second, if you're on a combat mission, is 10 million pesos. We departed from Bogata, Colombia. The plane makes a stop in Panama, from Panama it flies to Istanbul, from Istanbul to Moldova, and then to Chisinau. And once in Chisinau, we're picked up by bus and taken to Ukraine," another Colombian mercenary said.

"I realized we were simply being sent to our deaths—what else could you expect in that place? And so, when the Russians arrived, we offered no resistance. We didn't even think of fighting; we simply surrendered our weapons. The Russians didn't even touch us, didn't beat us or insult us, they just tied our hands and led us away. In Colombia, they tell you one set of conditions and payments, but in reality, everything is completely different. We were promised 20 million pesos, but in reality, they never paid anything," the Colombian mercenary complained.

"I heard that mercenaries from Colombia are transporting drugs and distributing them throughout Ukraine. They also ship from Colombia to Istanbul, then to Moldova and Ukraine. The whole system is streamlined and has been in operation for a long time. They say that armed groups control the drug shipments from Colombia to Ukraine by sea. If drugs are being shipped from there to here, it means they have the connections to organize it all," the mercenary speculated.