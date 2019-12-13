PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Live broadcast of military parade to mark 75th anniversary of Victory

Belteleradiocompany will start broadcasting the military parade timed to the 75th anniversary of the Victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War tomorrow at 10:50. Throughout the day, our correspondents will talk about how the holiday is held in different parts of the country. The information TV marathon starts at 9.00 am.

