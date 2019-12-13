3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Direct train between Nizhny Novgorod and Minsk to be launched in December
Trains from another Russian city will run to Minsk. This is reported by the portal 1prof.by. Direct train will run from December between Nizhny Novgorod and Minsk. This was told by the Governor of the Russian region Gleb Nikitin in his Telegram-channel.
The first train will depart from the Russian city on December 13. It will arrive in the Belarusian capital in the morning on December 15, and will return in the evening. The train will run once a week, departing from Nizhny Novgorod on Wednesdays. According to Gleb Nikitin, the tickets are already on sale.
The Governor thanked his colleagues from the Gorky Railway, Russian Railways and Belarusian Railways for their assistance.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All