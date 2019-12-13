Direct train between Nizhny Novgorod and Minsk to be launched in December

Trains from another Russian city will run to Minsk. This is reported by the portal 1prof.by. Direct train will run from December between Nizhny Novgorod and Minsk. This was told by the Governor of the Russian region Gleb Nikitin in his Telegram-channel.

The first train will depart from the Russian city on December 13. It will arrive in the Belarusian capital in the morning on December 15, and will return in the evening. The train will run once a week, departing from Nizhny Novgorod on Wednesdays. According to Gleb Nikitin, the tickets are already on sale.