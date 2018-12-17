PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Live broadcast Grandfather Frost Online watched by 2000 people from different countries already

The live broadcast of Grandfather Frost Online has been watched by about two thousand people from different countries in the first hours after its launch.

Belteleradiocompany launched an online broadcast from the residence of Belarusian Grandfather Frost on its website. High-resolution cameras were installed in the residence. Until January 14, they will work in real time from 11:00 to 18:00.

