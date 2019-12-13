PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Direct phone lines to quickly solve problematic issues of Belarusians

The Council of the Republic continues to provide direct phone lines. This form of communication allows solving problematic issues of Belarusians as quickly as possible.

Deputy Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly Anatoly Isachenko will get in touch tomorrow. Calls will be accepted from 10:00 to 13:00.

On Saturday, deputy chairmen of regional, city and district executive committees will also get in touch. First Deputy Chairman Sergei Levkovich will answer citizens' questions in the Minsk Regional Executive Committee on Saturday, and Anna Matelskaya, Head of Presidential Affairs Bureau, at Minsk City Hall.

