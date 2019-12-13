Vaccination point opens in "Stolitsa" shopping center

Another vaccination point against COVID-19 opened in Minsk June 30. You can get a free vaccination in the shopping center "Stolitsa" on the upper level. The shot is given by doctors of the 5th city outpatient clinic. Only in the first half of the day, more than two dozen people were vaccinated.Those wishing to be vaccinated just need to have a passport. The center works on weekdays from 10:00 to 19:00. Sunday is a day off.