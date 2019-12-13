3.42 RUB
Vaccination point opens in "Stolitsa" shopping center
Another vaccination point against COVID-19 opened in Minsk June 30. You can get a free vaccination in the shopping center "Stolitsa" on the upper level. The shot is given by doctors of the 5th city outpatient clinic. Only in the first half of the day, more than two dozen people were vaccinated.Those wishing to be vaccinated just need to have a passport. The center works on weekdays from 10:00 to 19:00. Sunday is a day off.
In Belarus about 900 thousand people have already got the first dose of the vaccine, and almost 600 thousand people have completed a full course of vaccination.
