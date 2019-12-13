3.42 RUB
Pushilin: DNR did not enter Russia, but returned home
The DNR did not become part of Russia, but returned home, the head of the republic Denis Pushilin stressed in his interview with Ksenia Lebedeva, a correspondent of Belteleradiocompany. "This is how our people perceive it, this is the hope of all our citizens. The special military operation is not over yet, but changes are already visible. This also applies to the socio-economic sphere. Already now our citizens are entitled to the entire package of social support, including the maternity capital, which is important for us, - said Denis Pushilin. - "This, of course, is also an opportunity to develop our economy, and for the Donbass it is essentially an opportunity to return the potential that remains despite the hostilities, despite the aggression of Ukraine.
The head of the DNR believes that in addition to metallurgy, machine building, coal mining, and the chemical industry, the Donbass has opportunities to develop a number of other areas uncharacteristic of the region, including agriculture.
