Rocket launch with Soyuz MS-25 spacecraft canceled, preliminary launch postponed to March 23 at 15:36

The launch of a rocket with a manned spacecraft "Soyuz MS-25" to the International Space Station has been canceled. The crew was supposed to launch on March 21 at 16:21, but the launch did not take place.

On board the ship there were cosmonaut Oleg Novitsky, spaceflight participant from Belarus Marina Vasilevskaya and NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson. The crew returned to the hotel.

Tentatively, the launch of "Soyuz MS-25" has been postponed to Saturday, March 23, at 15:36. According to the specialists of the space center, the launch cancelation occurred in automatic mode at the stage of the countdown.

It is worth noting that in astronautics such moments are not something extraordinary and happen from time to time. The launch of a spacecraft is a big well-coordinated process, but not always successful occurs due to technical reasons. The safety of the crew comes first. We found out the cause. There was a voltage sag of the chemical source.