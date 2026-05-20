Putin: Russia and Belarus plan to hold "Union Shield 2027" military exercises

Russia and Belarus plan to hold "Union Shield 2027" military exercises next year. This was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to TASS.

"Systematic and consistent steps are necessary to strengthen the defense capabilities of our countries and to reliably protect the citizens of Russia and Belarus from potential threats from all directions," the Russian leader emphasized. "I would like to highlight the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Forces' exercises, 'Interaction 2026,' on Russian territory and the CSTO peacekeeping forces' exercises, 'Indestructible Brotherhood 2026,' on Belarusian territory."

Vladimir Putin also noted that the tasks of the nuclear forces exercises have been fully accomplished.

Russia is not getting involved in an arms race, the Russian president emphasized during a joint nuclear force exercise with Belarus. "Our nuclear triad will remain at the required sufficiency level. We are doing everything that was planned decades ago," he said.

According to him, training military personnel who handle nuclear weapons is particularly important, as every minute and second counts when defending against such weapons.

Watching the exercise with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko via video link, Vladimir Putin also noted that the Belarusian allies are demonstrating coordinated work and are quickly mastering the necessary nuclear weapons handling skills.

On May 21, Belarusian and Russian Presidents Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin held a video conference during a joint exercise with military units on the combat use of nuclear weapons and nuclear support.