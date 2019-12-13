PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Challenge to common security

According to Putin, more frequent attempts at direct external interference in the internal affairs of the states participating in the activities of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization are "an open challenge to common security".

