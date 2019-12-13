Putin: Tactical nuclear weapons will be deployed in Belarus in July

Preparation of facilities for the storage of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus ends on July 7-8. Immediately after the completion of this work, the Russian side will start activities related to the deployment of appropriate weapons. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, BelTA informs.

Speaking in general about the security situation, Vladimir Putin characterized it as stable. "I would even say good, confident. We are cooperating in this area. Everything is going according to plan on the most sensitive issues that we have agreed on: On July 7-8, the preparation of the relevant facilities is coming to an end, and we will immediately begin activities related to the deployment of the appropriate types of weapons on your territory. Everything is according to plan, everything is stable," the Russian leader said.