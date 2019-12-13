The tense geopolitical situation near the borders of the Union State makes the authorities of Belarus and Russia take serious steps to strengthen the defense capabilities of the borders. And the UK’s recent statement about its intention to supply Ukraine with depleted uranium shells has become the red line that the West is so fond of talking about. Russian President Vladimir Putin responded to his opponents' threats and announced the possible deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus. According to him, special storage facilities will be ready by July 1.

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia:

“The reason is a statement by the British Deputy Defense Minister that they were going to supply depleted uranium shells to Ukraine. But even out of the context of these events, Alexander Lukashenko has long been raising the issue of the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons in the territory of Belarus. There's nothing unusual here. The U.S. has been doing this for decades, deploying its tactical nuclear weapons in the territory of NATO countries in Europe. And Alexander Lukashenko is right, he says: "We are your closest allies. Why are the Americans deploying tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of their allies?" We have agreed that we will do the same without violating our obligations on nuclear non-proliferation.

Of course, this step is designed to cool the ardor of Minsk's hostile neighbors - the Baltic States, Ukraine, and, of course, Poland.

It is no secret that Warsaw has been actively building up its ground forces and continues to rearm its army over the past year. Kiev also maintains a fairly large grouping on the southern borders of our country.