Belarusfilm presents documentary on domestic violence
5 real stories about domestic violence are presented in one film. Belarusfilm presented the documentary “Good girls are not beaten”. The screening was shown in the Pioneer theater house. The filmmakers showed monologues of women affected by domestic scandals in 52 minutes. The problem is urgent: annually about 50 thousand administrative offenses related to domestic violence are recorded in Belarus. The public association has been protecting women from abuse and providing them with shelter since 2002.
The next film is on December 7. The film will be presented at the Watch Docs Belarus festival.
